Congress Launches Probe Into Wikipedia Bias Amid Allegations of Propaganda and Antisemitism

The House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform has opened a sweeping investigation into alleged manipulation of Wikipedia, citing mounting evidence that coordinated groups—including hostile foreign actors and U.S.-based operatives—have used the world’s largest online encyclopedia to shape public opinion on politically sensitive issues.

Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.), chairman of the committee, and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), chair of its Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation, announced the probe Wednesday. In a letter to Maryana Iskander, CEO of the Wikimedia Foundation, lawmakers demanded documents and internal records on efforts by editors accused of violating platform rules, as well as the foundation’s response to organized disinformation campaigns.

The inquiry follows reports that Wikipedia entries have been systematically targeted to advance antisemitic, anti-Israel, and pro-Kremlin narratives. A recent Anti-Defamation League study found that at least 30 Wikipedia editors had coordinated to insert anti-Israel bias and antisemitic language into articles on the platform. Separately, an Atlantic Council report flagged evidence of “hostile nation-state actors” using Wikipedia and related platforms to amplify pro-Russian and anti-Western propaganda.

“Multiple studies and reports have highlighted efforts to manipulate information on the Wikipedia platform for propaganda aimed at Western audiences,” Comer and Mace wrote.

Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia and a longtime critic of the project, welcomed the congressional scrutiny. “I am glad that Congress is investigating the use of foreign and U.S. government funds to pay for biased editing on Wikipedia,” Sanger told JNS.

He revealed that in February he urged President Donald Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, to enact rules prohibiting federal workers from editing Wikipedia on government time and blocking taxpayer dollars from being used for online edits.

Sanger further argued that the Wikimedia Foundation effectively acts as a “publisher” rather than a neutral platform, making broad editorial decisions on what sources are deemed reliable while shielding the identities of its most influential editors. “The Wikimedia Foundation could address the situation but does not,” he said, adding that former leaders of the foundation have admitted to coordinating with government agencies on “disinformation.”

The Anti-Defamation League praised the launch of the congressional inquiry. “As our research showed earlier this year, antisemitism and anti-Israel bias on Wikipedia are a significant problem,” the ADL said in a statement. “We welcome the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform opening an investigation into this issue and thank Rep. Comer for his leadership efforts to address this hate.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)