Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NYC TERROR THREAT: NYPD Monitoring Threats For Bridges, Tunnels Connecting Manhattan And Queens

The NYPD is monitoring a possible terror threat against East River bridges and tunnels linking Manhattan and Queens days before Sept. 11, Commissioner Jessica Tisch said.

Tisch said that threat reporting typically increases this time of year as Sept. 11, the UN General Assembly and Jewish High Holidays approach, and the department is “monitoring threats against New York City critical infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels connection Queens and Manhattan.”

Police will ramp up security even more than normal as the city prepares for the 24th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks, according to the commissioner.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Israeli-Russian Researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov Free After Being Kidnapped By Iran-Backed Militia In Iraq In 2023

White House Press Secretary Claims Israel Acted Alone In Qatar Bombing, Trump Did Not Approve [VIDEO]

🚨 Israel Optimistic Qatar Strike Was Successful; 10 Jets Dropped 10 Bombs On Target

NETANYHAU ON QATAR STRIKE: Israel Initiated It, Conducted It, Israel Takes Full Responsibility

Neo-Nazi Pleads Guilty In Plot To Use Weapons Of Mass Destruction To Cripple Power Grid

Arab Criminals Who Celebrated Ramot Attack Transferred To Security Prison

🚨🚨 IDF AIRSTRIKES TARGET TOP HAMAS LEADERSHIP MEETING IN QATAR

HaRav Shternbuch: “Human Intellect Cannot Fathom The Judgement Of Hakadosh Baruch Hu”

IDF Names 4th Soldier Killed In Hamas Ambush As Matan Abramovitz, H’YD

Two Ramot Terror Victims Remain In Serious Condition, Sedated And Ventilated

Copyright © 2025 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Powered by Kornerstone Media