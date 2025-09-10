FIRED AND BANNED: Atlantic Beach EMT Tossed After Antisemitic Outburst at Inwood Funeral Procession

Luis Bou, an EMT with Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue, has been fired and permanently banned from the department after allegedly blaring sirens, blocking a funeral motorcade, and unleashing antisemitic slurs at grieving families during a levaya procession in Inwood on Tuesday.

Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue announced Bou’s termination Wednesday evening, calling his alleged conduct “appalling and outrageous” and stressing that it “in no way reflects who we are as an organization or the values we stand for.”

“Immediately upon learning of this incident, he was permanently banned from any involvement with our department & our facilities,” the department said in a statement. “There is zero tolerance for hate within Atlantic Beach Rescue.”

The shocking incident unfolded Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Burnside Avenue and Nassau Expressway. Witnesses say Bou, in a department-marked vehicle, suddenly cut into the funeral motorcade.

Instead of yielding to the procession, he allegedly flipped on his sirens, blocked traffic, and then turned his vehicle’s PA system on the mourners. Eyewitnesses reported him shouting, “[expletive] the Jews,” “Jews need to die,” and “free Palestine” as families watched in disbelief.

Bou, identified by sources as an Inwood resident living across from a local shul, left mourners stunned and shaken.

Atlantic Beach Fire Rescue extended “deepest sympathies to the grieving families & the Jewish community,” pledged full cooperation with law enforcement, and vowed to continue enforcing “the highest standards of professionalism, integrity, and respect” among its members.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)