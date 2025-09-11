Police Recover Rifle Used By “College-Age” Assassin in Charlie Kirk Murder as Manhunt Intensifies [VIDEO]

Federal and state authorities said Thursday they have recovered the rifle used in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, as a massive manhunt continues for the shooter.

FBI Salt Lake City Special Agent-in-Charge Robert Bohls confirmed investigators located a high-powered bolt-action rifle in a wooded area near the Utah Valley University campus, where Kirk was fatally shot on Wednesday. The weapon is believed to have been abandoned by the gunman as he fled the scene.

Officials also disclosed that they have obtained video images of the suspect and are analyzing extensive evidence, including palm prints and footprints found near the rifle. “We do have good video footage of this individual,” Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Beau Mason said. “We are not going to release that at this time.”

Authorities described the suspect as appearing to be of “college-age.” Investigators believe he fired a single shot from a rooftop roughly 200 yards from Kirk’s speaking tent before leaping from the building and disappearing into the surrounding area.

“We are exhausting every lead,” Bohls said, emphasizing that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump announced Thursday that Kirk will be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Speaking at the Pentagon during a 9/11 commemoration, Trump hailed Kirk as “a giant of his generation, a champion of liberty and an inspiration to millions and millions of people.”

“I’m pleased to announce that I will soon be awarding Charlie Kirk posthumously the Presidential Medal of Freedom,” the president said. “Our prayers are with his wonderful wife Erika and his beautiful children.”

Trump added that the date of the ceremony would be announced soon, promising, “I can only guarantee you one thing, that we will have a very big crowd. Very, very big.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)