EXPOSED: Bombshell FBI Files Ties Bidens To $100 Million Ukraine Bribery Plot

Newly declassified FBI files released Tuesday by Sen. Chuck Grassley raise fresh allegations that President Joe Biden and his son Hunter were linked to a foreign bribery scheme involving Ukrainian energy giant Burisma Holdings.

The documents, known as FD-1023 reports, detail interviews in 2017 and 2019 with confidential bureau sources who alleged Burisma owner Mykola Zlochevsky funneled money to Ukrainian leaders and sought U.S. political protection through the Bidens.

One source told agents that Zlochevsky attempted to bribe then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko with $100 million to halt an “Interpol investigation,” offering “shares and guaranteed profits from gas sales” tied to Burisma. The informant alleged both Joe and Hunter Biden had financial interests in the company through a Latvian shell firm, while Hunter collected roughly $1 million annually from 2014 to 2019 as a board member.

Another file claimed Joe Biden met with Poroshenko “to protect the interests” of his son and Burisma’s owner — and that U.S. intelligence officials intervened to shield Zlochevsky from Ukrainian prosecutors.

“We aren’t saying the allegations are true,” Grassley said in a Senate hearing with FBI Director Kash Patel. “We want to know what the FBI did to fully investigate their veracity or lack thereof, and what they concluded. Let’s put this matter to rest, one way or the other.”

The 2019 interview alleged that Burisma’s reverse merger with Texas-based CUB Energy was part of a broader money-laundering operation tied to Russian interests. The source claimed Russian emissary Viktor Medvedchuk and President Vladimir Putin oversaw a network of Ukrainian energy firms designed to move Moscow’s money through Kyiv.

A separate 2017 interview alleged that “JOSEPH BIDEN would ‘take care’ of BURISMA HOLDING issues around the world,” while Poroshenko would shield Zlochevsky. That same informant warned Russia’s foreign intelligence service was running a “direct operation” to penetrate American political elites.

These revelations build on a 2020 informant report Grassley previously released, alleging that Joe and Hunter Biden each took $5 million in bribes to protect Burisma from a corruption probe. At the time, then–Vice President Biden had pushed Ukrainian leaders to fire prosecutor Viktor Shokin by threatening to withhold $1 billion in U.S. loan guarantees — a move the Obama administration defended as anti-corruption policy.

Not all FBI sources have proven reliable. Alexander Smirnov, an informant behind the 2020 claims, later admitted to fabricating parts of his testimony and was sentenced last year to six years in federal prison.

Still, Grassley and Sen. Ron Johnson say the newly released files show multiple informants raising consistent red flags — and demand answers about whether the FBI pursued the leads or allowed them to languish.

“In total, we now have three different FBI confidential human sources providing information about the Biden family and potential criminal conduct,” Grassley said.

