EXPLOSIVE FOOTAGE: Senate Hearing Erupts as FBI Director Patel Clashes With Democrats Over Epstein, Jan. 6, and Trump [VIDEOS]

What was supposed to be a routine Senate Judiciary Committee oversight hearing on Tuesday morphed into one of the most chaotic spectacles in recent memory, as FBI Director Kash Patel clashed repeatedly with Democratic senators on issues ranging from Ghislaine Maxwell’s prison transfer to Jeffrey Epstein’s trafficking network, to the firing of FBI employees connected to the Trump and January 6 investigations.

The hearing, chaired by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), quickly descended into verbal combat, with Patel sparring with Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA), Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA), and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) in exchanges that exposed deep divisions over how the FBI has handled politically and publicly sensitive cases.

The most combustible moment came during questioning by Schiff, who pressed Patel on why Ghislaine Maxwell, convicted for trafficking minors, was transferred earlier this year to what Schiff described as a “minimum security prison not suitable for an offender like herself.”

“Right after she gives this testimony, in front of an FBI agent among others, she’s transferred,” Schiff charged. “Who made that decision and why?”

Patel fired back tersely: “The Bureau of Prisons.”

Unsatisfied, Schiff pushed harder. “The Bureau of Prisons decided on their own, without any consultation with Blanche or anyone else, that they were gonna suddenly, after this interview, completely unrelated to this interview, move her to a prison not suitable for an offender? You want the American people to believe that? Do you think they’re stupid?”

The question ignited Patel. He blasted Schiff as “a liar on Russiagate” and “the biggest fraud to ever sit in the United States Senate.” He continued, voice rising:

“What I am doing is protecting this country, providing historic reforms, and combatting the weaponization of intelligence by the likes of you. You are a disgrace to this institution, and an utter coward. I’m not surprised that you continue to lie from your perch to raise money for your charade. You are a political buffoon at best.”

The committee chamber erupted, with Patel and Schiff shouting over each other until Grassley attempted to regain order.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Schiff also pressed Patel on allegations that he fired FBI agents “in whole or in part” because of their involvement in investigations of President Donald Trump or the January 6 Capitol riot.

“Absolutely not,” Patel insisted. “Anybody terminated at the FBI was done so for failing to uphold their constitutional oath, not because of politics.”

But Schiff demanded a simple “yes or no,” accusing Patel of dodging. Patel refused, calling it a “trap.”

“I don’t have to answer your question ‘yes or no’ because you’re setting up a narrative,” Patel said.

The exchange came just days after three former FBI officials filed a lawsuit against Patel, alleging they were fired in a “campaign of retribution.” Schiff has long accused Patel of imposing loyalty tests to Trump, something Patel again flatly denied.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

If Schiff lit the first fuse, Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) provided the second. Kennedy zeroed in on the FBI’s handling of the Epstein case, saying the public still doesn’t believe the full story has been told.

“The American people know Epstein trafficked young women… to himself. They want to know who else,” Kennedy said. “That’s a very fair question. And you’re going to have to do more to satisfy the American people’s curiosity.”

Patel, visibly irritated, responded that the Epstein case files predated his tenure and had been mishandled by both the Obama and Biden administrations.

“It was President Trump’s Justice Department that revived the prosecution,” Patel said, adding that the 2008 non-prosecution agreement crippled later investigations.

He insisted the FBI had released “all credible information” but refused to publish unverified allegations or victim names. “I know that’s not going to satisfy many people,” he admitted.

The most dramatic clash of the day came between Patel and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who told the FBI director to his face that he was unfit for his position.

“I don’t think you’re fit to be in the bureau,” Booker declared. “I think this might be your last oversight hearing. As much as you supplicate yourself to the will of Donald Trump and not the Constitution, Trump is not loyal to people like you. He will cut you loose. I don’t think you’re long for your job.”

Booker added, “I pray for you. I pray you can step up and defend your oath.”

Patel erupted. “That rant of false information does not bring this country together,” he shot back. “It is my time, not yours.”

The two began shouting over one another. “I am not afraid of you!” Booker yelled, as Grassley again intervened. “This back and forth talking over each other doesn’t work,” the chairman scolded, granting Patel the right to finish.

Patel doubled down: “You had your time. Your time is over.”

Booker snapped back: “You don’t tell me my time is over! The people of New Jersey tell me what my time is!”

The heated exchange brought the hearing to a near standstill.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)