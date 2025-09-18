Uber Eats Partners With Israeli Startup Flytrex to Launch Drone Deliveries

Uber Eats will soon be making some meal deliveries with drones.

Uber Technologies said Thursday that it’s partnering with drone company Flytrex Inc. The companies expect to begin deliveries in test markets by the end of this year. Uber didn’t say where those markets will be, but Flytrex is already operating in Texas and North Carolina.

It’s the latest partnership in the fast-growing drone delivery space. Flytrex, which is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, also makes deliveries for Uber Eats’ rival DoorDash.

Wing, a drone company owned by Google parent Alphabet, works with DoorDash and Walmart. Zipline, a drone company based in South San Francisco, works with Walmart and Panera Bread and also makes deliveries for hospitals. Amazon also making deliveries with its own Prime Air drones.

“Autonomous technology is transforming mobility and delivery faster than ever before,” said Sarfraz Maredia, Uber’s president of autonomous mobility and delivery, in a company statement. “With Flytrex, we’re entering the next chapter—bringing the speed and sustainability of drone delivery to the Uber Eats platform, at scale, for the first time.”

“The promise of autonomous vehicles is here, redefining logistics on the ground and in the air,” said Noam Bardin, executive chairman of Flytrex. “Autonomous drones are the future of food delivery—fast, affordable, and hands-free. Flytrex has already delivered over 200,000 meals to suburban households in the past three years. Partnering with Uber—pioneers of ground-based mobility—brings together proven logistics expertise with aerial innovation. Together, we’re building the infrastructure for a future where autonomous systems seamlessly move goods through our communities, making faster, safer, and more sustainable delivery the new standard.”

San Francisco-based Uber is making an investment in Flytrex as part of the deal. Financial details of the partnership weren’t shared Thursday.

Flytrex, which was founded in 2013, said it has made more than 200,000 deliveries across the U.S. Flytrex Executive Chairman Noam Bardin said the partnership combines Uber’s logistics expertise with Flytrex’s aerial innovation.

“Autonomous drones are the future of food delivery — fast, affordable and hands-free,” Bardin said in a statement.

(AP)