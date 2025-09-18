Michael Pedoeem Drives Event Attendance with Unique Text to RSVP software – Transformative Impact to Jewish Organizations

Michael Pedoeem Can Help Make Your Event a Success

Founder of Evant — The #1 Community SMS Platform for Event Attendance

Tired of low RSVPs, wasted resources, and chaotic event planning?

Michael Pedoeem built Evant to solve exactly that problem. With over 300,000 users and organizations like Chabad, Hillel, and top universities already on board, Evant makes getting RSVPs and boosting turnout simple, reliable, and guaranteed.

⸻

Why Partner with Michael Pedoeem & Evant?

📱 Text-to-RSVP That Works

While emails get ignored and social media algorithms bury your invites, 98% of texts are read within 3 minutes. Evant puts your events in the one place people always check: their phone.

📊 Accurate Headcounts, Every Time

No more over-ordering food, wasted staff hours, or guessing games. With Evant, RSVPs are precise, no-shows drop dramatically, and organizers can plan with confidence.

⚡ Save 10+ Hours Per Event

Automated reminders, recurring messaging, and streamlined workflows mean less chasing, more hosting.

🤝 Build Stronger Community Connections

Targeted group messaging, personalized outreach, and CRM integrations keep your audience engaged year-round—not just at events.

⸻

Case Study: Ohio University Chabad

150+ Events Powered by Evant’s Text Messaging

•377 active users

•155 successful events

•3,626 total sign-ups

•49,778 messages sent

The Challenge

•Inaccurate headcounts using Facebook & Instagram polls

•Disconnected outreach scattered across platforms

•Wasted resources from over-preparing

The Evant Solution

By shifting all event communication to Evant, Ohio University Chabad gained:

•Precise turnout with low no-show rates

•Direct outreach that bypassed social media algorithms

•Targeted messaging for groups like freshmen

•A central hub for event RSVPs, updates, and even voting

“Thanks to Evant we don’t have to guess how many people will come to our events anymore.”

— Rabbi Levi Raichik, Ohio University Chabad

⸻

The Results Speak for Themselves

✅ 95%+ attendance rates at organizations like Hillel of Rochester

✅ Nearly 100,000 RSVPs managed at Chabad of Binghamton

✅ Transformative operations at UC Berkeley Hillel

⸻

Get Started Today — Results Guaranteed

Michael Pedoeem and Evant have one mission: to help you make your event a success.

