Far-Left Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Weighing 2028 Run For Senate Or White House

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is preparing for a potential campaign in 2028 that could focus on either the presidency or the Senate, according to Axios, citing people familiar with her political operation.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, has expanded her profile well beyond her Bronx and Queens district this year. She has held town halls in upstate New York, including one in Plattsburgh where she told voters, “Every town, every city, every neighborhood in this state matters. Every corner matters. No one deserves to be ignored.” She also joined Sen. Bernie Sanders on his national “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, where audiences chanted her name.

Her growing presence has fueled speculation about her next step, particularly as Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 74, faces re-election in 2028. A Senate contest between Ocasio-Cortez and Schumer would pit one of the party’s longest-serving leaders against its most high-profile progressive. Some of her allies also believe she may consider a presidential run, even if the odds of winning are low, to ensure progressives have a voice in the Democratic primary.

Behind the scenes, Ocasio-Cortez has invested millions of dollars to expand her digital operation, bringing in hundreds of thousands of new small-dollar donors. Kyle Tharp, author of the political newsletter Chaotic Era, noted that she has spent more on digital advertising in 2025 than nearly any other politician. Her social media following now stands at 36.7 million across platforms including Instagram, TikTok, Bluesky, X and Facebook — far outpacing Schumer and many other Democrats who could emerge as 2028 contenders.

Ari Rabin-Havt, a longtime Sanders aide, said she has the reach and experience to mount a serious campaign. “She has a supporter base that, in many ways, has a larger potential width than Bernie’s,” he told Axios. “She has been in the glare of the spotlight from day one and has the national campaigning experience a lot of other potential candidates are now trying to get.”

