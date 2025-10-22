“Abandoned” Jewish Baby In Monsey With Note Attached Sparks Speculation And Panic – But It’s A Hoax

Panic spread through Monsey and on social media Wednesday morning after messages claimed a newborn named “Malkie” was found with a handwritten Yiddish note begging someone to care for her.
The note reads: “This child is named Malkie. She is Jewish! Please care for her! Us, her parents, didn’t have the ability to do so. Thanks!”
However, Monsey Scoop confirmed the entire story is false. Law enforcement agencies across Rockland County and Hamaspik officials all stated they have no record or investigation of any such incident.
Authorities say the viral post is a complete fabrication and urge the public to verify information before spreading unconfirmed rumors.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
Nice handwriting.
Fund raising attempt? Scam?
Stuff like this spreads like crazy in our community because people are so excited to be the first person to break the news on their group chats. The majority of people never think to verify anything they forward because it came from somebody they trust, and therefore tons of false information gets sent all the time.