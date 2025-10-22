Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

“Abandoned” Jewish Baby In Monsey With Note Attached Sparks Speculation And Panic – But It’s A Hoax

Panic spread through Monsey and on social media Wednesday morning after messages claimed a newborn named “Malkie” was found with a handwritten Yiddish note begging someone to care for her.

The note reads: “This child is named Malkie. She is Jewish! Please care for her! Us, her parents, didn’t have the ability to do so. Thanks!”

However, Monsey Scoop confirmed the entire story is false. Law enforcement agencies across Rockland County and Hamaspik officials all stated they have no record or investigation of any such incident.

Authorities say the viral post is a complete fabrication and urge the public to verify information before spreading unconfirmed rumors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

3 Responses

  3. Stuff like this spreads like crazy in our community because people are so excited to be the first person to break the news on their group chats. The majority of people never think to verify anything they forward because it came from somebody they trust, and therefore tons of false information gets sent all the time.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

“UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES:” Sliwa Defies GOP Pressure, Vows to Stay in NYC Mayor’s Race Despite Calls to Step Aside

President Trump Warns of “Communist Takeover” in NYC, Endorses Andrew Cuomo Over Republican Sliwa, Socialist Mamdani

Leading Rabbonim Urge Voting in Upcoming NYC Mayoral Election: “A Fundamental Responsibility to Guard the Freedoms We Enjoy”

🚨 Two More Hostage Bodies Returned From Gaza as Israel, Hamas Uphold Fragile Ceasefire

Harav Dov Landau Shlit”a Visits Cleveland on Behalf of Keren Olam HaTorah, Inspiring Thousands in a Historic Day of Chizuk

Matan Angrest Began Davening 3 Times A Day; Memorized Chamisha Chumshei Torah

Military Police Arrest Another Yeshivah Bochur In Overnight Raid

VP Vance Says Gaza Ceasefire “Going Better Than Expected” as Trump Team Opens Coordination Hub [VIDEOS]

🚨 Hamas Says It Will Return Bodies Of Two More Israeli Hostages Tonight

Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Intelligence Chief To Discuss Regional Issues