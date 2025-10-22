“Abandoned” Jewish Baby In Monsey With Note Attached Sparks Speculation And Panic – But It’s A Hoax

Panic spread through Monsey and on social media Wednesday morning after messages claimed a newborn named “Malkie” was found with a handwritten Yiddish note begging someone to care for her.

The note reads: “This child is named Malkie. She is Jewish! Please care for her! Us, her parents, didn’t have the ability to do so. Thanks!”

However, Monsey Scoop confirmed the entire story is false. Law enforcement agencies across Rockland County and Hamaspik officials all stated they have no record or investigation of any such incident.

Authorities say the viral post is a complete fabrication and urge the public to verify information before spreading unconfirmed rumors.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)