Chaim Simcha Grossman z”l Killed in Motzei Shabbos Car Accident; Family Launches Sefer Torah Campaign in His Memory

Chaim Simcha Grossman had a pure heart and always wanted to do the right thing. Whenever he learned he got very involved and wanted to get to the truth. He invested so much in his learning and was always striving to understand and clarify the depth of the sugya. His rebbeim always enjoyed his questions and his involvement in the shiur. He was a talmid in the true sense of the word. He was always close to his rebbeim and as a true talmid, he followed their guidance and advice.

Chaim Simcha was a בעל אחריות to the fullest extent. Well beyond his years, he went above and beyond to fulfill his responsibilities. Chaim Simcha, we are now all your תלמידים.

He truly personified his name and was full of life and שמחה. He was taken at such a young age yet he left such a powerful impact on all who knew him. With the twinkle in his eyes, his lovable personality and heart of gold, he uplifted all who knew him. In his humble way, he did so much for so many! His whole being was enveloped in מדת האמת. His honesty in all his dealings was unparalleled. In every area of his life, he was driven by the truth to do the ‘רצון ה!

His last words were, “TYH – WE OUT“ not knowing this would be his last trip… to ישיבה של מעלה.

We, his family have undertaken the writing of a ספר תורה to memorialize his love for תורה! Join us in this great zechus of writing a ספר תורה to honor his שמחת התורה and שמחת החיים.

לעילוי נשמת הב’ חיים שמחה בן גרשון ישעיה