Trump Confirms Hamas Returned Body of American-Israeli Soldier Omer Neutra

💔 President Trump announced that among the three bodies handed over by Hamas to Israel on Sunday night was that of American-Israeli IDF soldier Omer Neutra.

Neutra, a native of New York, was abducted by Hamas on October 7. His parents have since confirmed the identification.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said he personally spoke with Neutra’s parents after the recovery.

“They’re grateful in one way, but of course, it’s a deeply painful moment,” Trump said. “We’re proud to have helped make it happen.”

