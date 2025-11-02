“Lakewood Delivered 90% for Me”: President Trump Urges Local Jewish Voters to Back Ciattarelli

President Donald Trump took to Truth Social Sunday evening with a targeted message to the Orthodox Jewish community — singling out Lakewood, New Jersey, by name and urging its residents to turn out “in huge numbers” for Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli.

In the post, Trump praised Lakewood for delivering him “one of our biggest wins anywhere in the country” during the 2024 presidential race, noting that he had received “more than 90% of the vote” from the township’s heavily Orthodox population.

