U.S. Government Shutdown Poised to Become Longest in History After Senate Vote Fails

Government shutdown set to become longest ever after latest Senate vote fails

• The U.S. government shutdown is set to become the longest one ever, after a short-term funding bill failed in the Senate once again.

• Both of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history occurred while President Donald Trump was in office.

• The GOP wants to temporarily resume federal funding at current levels, while Democrats demand that any appropriations package contain additional spending on health care and other priorities.

