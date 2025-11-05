ADL Launches “Mamdani Monitor” to Confront Fears of Rising Antisemitism Under Incoming NYC Mayor

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) announced Tuesday a sweeping new initiative to monitor the policies, appointments, and rhetoric of Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani’s incoming administration, citing deep concern over what it called a “period of unprecedented antisemitism” in New York City.

The initiative — which includes a dedicated antisemitism tipline, expanded research capacity, and a public “Mamdani Monitor” — will track how City Hall decisions affect Jewish safety and community security across the five boroughs.

“Mayor-Elect Mamdani has promoted antisemitic narratives, associated with individuals who have a history of antisemitism, and demonstrated intense animosity toward the Jewish state that is counter to the views of the overwhelming majority of Jewish New Yorkers,” said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL’s CEO and national director. “We expect the mayor of the city with the largest Jewish population in the world to stand unequivocally against antisemitism in all its varied forms.”

The “NYC Antisemitism Tipline,” available at adl.org/NYC, will allow residents to report incidents of harassment, vandalism, or discrimination in real time. ADL experts will document cases, provide victim support, and use the data to evaluate how administrative actions correlate with public safety outcomes.

The “Mamdani Monitor,” a public-facing tracker, will publish regular updates on City Hall appointments, budget decisions, and education policies that could affect Jewish residents.

The announcement follows a record surge in antisemitic activity. ADL’s Center on Extremism documented 976 antisemitic incidents in New York City in 2024 — the highest number ever recorded in any U.S. city — while the NYPD reported that over half of all hate crimes last year targeted Jewish New Yorkers.

“This is just a start,” Greenblatt said. “But make no mistake: ADL’s core purpose is to protect the Jewish people, and we will be relentless and unyielding in ensuring the safety of all Jewish New Yorkers.”

