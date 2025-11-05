Gedolei Yisroel Lead Historic Two-City Mission in Switzerland on Behalf of Keren Olam Hatorah [PHOTOS & VIDEOS]

Switzerland welcomed Gedolei Eretz Yisroel this week for major asifos and events in Zurich and Geneva on behalf of Keren Olam Hatorah.

The journey began Sunday in Zurich at the home of famed philanthropist R’ Dov Sternbuch z”l. His almanah graciously welcomed the event in continuation of that legacy, opening her doors for the gedolim and their mission.

Harav Dov Landau shlit”a addressed the assembly in the Sternbuch home via video, saying: “The lomdei Torah in Eretz Yisroel are under siege. Budgets have been cut with cruelty, and the world of Torah stands in danger. But Torah in Eretz Yisroel is the heart of Klal Yisroel — its light protects the entire world. Whoever gives beyond his means will merit blessing beyond measure.”

Among the other speakers were R’ Reuven Wolf of Lakewood, representing the Keren, and R’ Avraham Moshe Sternbuch shlita, who stressed: “When an avreich in Eretz Yisroel struggles to buy bread and milk, we cannot remain silent. Supporting Torah is not a luxury — it is our duty, our survival.”

Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a ignited the crowd with divrei chizuk, urging a renewed commitment to supporting Torah: “Every generation faces those who try to silence Torah. But we gather here to declare — Torah lives, and we live with it.”

The event concluded with an address by Rav Baruch Soloveitchik shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Toras Zev, who spoke about his father’s lifelong dedication to tzedakah and Torah, urging the audience to follow his example and support Torah in Eretz Yisroel.

The following morning, after Shacharis in Zurich, the delegation of Gedolei Yisroel traveled to Geneva to continue their mission. Arriving mid-morning, they were greeted by an outpouring of excitement.

Their first stop was Talmud Torah Sinai, where hundreds of children welcomed them with singing, after which the gedolim addressed the talmidim and their rebbeim.

Throughout the day, the Gedolim met privately with numerous philanthropists and community leaders, who sought counsel and eagerly joined in supporting the cause, contributing substantial pledges to the Keren.

At 6:00 p.m., a grand dinner was held for the nedivei lev of Geneva at the Intercontinental Hotel. The event featured speeches by Rav Yosef Chevroni shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Chevron; Rav Mendel Pevzner shlit”a, Rav of Geneva; and R’ Reuven Wolf, Chairman of Keren Olam HaTorah. Each speaker highlighted the unparalleled privilege of supporting Torah in Eretz Yisroel and the zechus of sustaining those who learn day and night.

Following the dinner, the Gedolim entered a packed adjoining ballroom, where thousands of men, women, and children from Geneva and nearby French communities — many having arrived by special chartered buses — awaited their arrival.

The maamad opened with a video address by Rav Dov Landau shlit”a, who gave bracha to the Swiss Jewish community for standing at the forefront of Hachzakas Torah. A letter from Rav Baruch Dov Povarsky shlit”a was then read aloud by Rav Yosef Toledano shlit”a, who then spoke powerfully about the crisis facing yeshivos and kollelim, and praised Keren Olam HaTorah as a lifeline.

The keynote drasha was delivered by Rav Avraham Salim shlit”a, Rosh Yeshivas Maor HaTorah, who spoke passionately about the dire state of Torah funding and the critical need for tomchei torah around the world to step up. Rav Shimon Galai shlit”a once again concluded the maamad with divrei chizuk.

The Gedolim departed Geneva for their return flight to Eretz Yisroel late Monday night, concluding yet another whirlwind trip to preserve Torah in Eretz Yisroel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)