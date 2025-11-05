Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FAA to Cut Air Traffic by 10% Nationwide Amid Government Shutdown Staffing Shortages

An United Airlines flight arrives at O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, Monday, Nov. 3, 2025. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The Federal Aviation Administration announced Wednesday that it will reduce air traffic by 10% across 40 “high-volume” markets beginning Friday morning to maintain safety during the ongoing government shutdown.

The agency is confronting staffing shortages caused by air traffic controllers, who are working unpaid, with some calling out of work during the shutdown, resulting in delays across the country.

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said the agency is not going to wait for a problem to act, saying the shutdown is causing staffing pressures and “we can’t ignore it.”

Bedford and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said they will meet later Wednesday with airline leaders to figure out how to safely implement the reduction.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

“Suspicions Against Her Have Deepened;” MAG’s Arrest Extended, Smartwatch Seized

Body Of Another Hostage Returned To Israel

Statement From Agudath Israel Of America On The NYC Mayoral Election

A Post-Election Message to the Flatbush Community from the FJCC

READY TO PAY THE PRICE? Roughly 1 Out Of 3 Jewish New Yorkers Voted For Antisemite Zohran Mamdani

Ateres Shlomo Bochur Ariel Shamai Released from Military Prison During Levaya Of Rav Shalom Ber Sorotzkin’s Mother

HaGaon HaRav Hirsch Instructs Chareidi MKs To Move Forward With Draft Law, Subject To Changes

Michele Weiss Elected Mayor of University Heights, Becoming First Female Orthodox Mayor in the U.S.

“An Attorney General Above The Law:” Baharav-Miara Refuses To Attend Knesset Hearing