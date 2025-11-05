Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

WAR AT THE WEDDING: Dozens Injured After Mass Brawl Breaks Out At Bnei Brak Wedding Hall

At least 40 people were injured Wednesday evening after a massive brawl broke out during a wedding celebration at a hall on Rechov Ezra in central Bnei Brak.

Medics from United Hatzalah’s Central District rushed to the scene, providing urgent medical treatment to dozens of victims suffering from various injuries and exposure to tear gas.

“United Hatzalah medics are providing medical treatment to approximately 40 people injured in a mass brawl at a wedding hall on Ezra Street in Bnei Brak,” said a spokesperson for United Hatzalah – Central District.

Early reports indicate that the incident began when several non-Jewish waiters at the wedding allegedly clashed with guests, leading to a violent altercation that rapidly spiraled out of control. Witnesses told YWN that tear gas was sprayed during the chaos, compounding the chaos.

Police and additional emergency teams have arrived on the scene. Authorities are investigating the circumstances that led to the confrontation and the alleged use of tear gas inside the crowded hall.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

