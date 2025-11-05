NY Governor Hochul Announces $90 Million To Secure Jewish Institutions Following Flatbush Hate Crimes

This afternoon in front of the Brooklyn offices of Senator Sutton, blocks from the sites of overnight antisemitic vandalism at Magen David Yeshiva, Governor Kathy Hochul joined a press conference and announced that the executive budget will include $90 million for Non Public Safety Equipment Program.

The funding announcement is a major achievement for securing Jewish institutions and nonpublic schools of all faiths and a milestone in the work of Teach NYS, who have been advocating in Albany for funding of the program at this level for the last several years.

Sydney Altfield, National Director of Teach Coalition and speaker at the press conference shared this quote:

“Hate has no home in New York and Governor Hochul’s show of support and funding announcement today sends the message that we won’t let hate go unanswered. $90 million to secure Jewish institutions and non-public schools of all faiths is the action needed to ensure our children are safe when they walk through the doors of their schools.”