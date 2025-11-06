INSANE FOOTAGE: 7 FDNY Firefighters Injured After Bronx Car Explosion

A massive car explosion tore through a Bronx street Wednesday night, hurling a fireball into the sky and injuring seven New York City firefighters in one of the most harrowing incidents the department has faced this year.

The explosion erupted just after 7 p.m. on Westchester Avenue between Intervale Avenue and Kelly Street in Longwood, as FDNY crews battled a sidewalk blaze fueled by burning debris and multiple vehicles. Seconds later, a deafening blast sent flames and shrapnel into the air — captured in shocking footage that shows an inferno engulfing the block and terrified residents fleeing for cover.

“There was a lot of garbage and debris on the sidewalk that was on fire,” said FDNY Chief of Department John Esposito. “There were a couple of cars on fire. Shortly after we arrived on the scene, there was some sort of explosion — a large fireball.”

The seven injured firefighters were rushed to Jacobi Hospital, three with severe burns and four with minor injuries. Officials said five sustained burns to their hands and faces, but all are expected to survive.

Dr. Sheldon Temperman of Jacobi said the injuries were “serious, but not life-threatening,” adding that the firefighters remained conscious and alert.

“A wall of fire came on them and surrounded them,” Temperman recounted. “Even as they were in pain, their first concern was their colleagues and their families. That’s why we call them New York’s Bravest.”

The fire — which tore through garbage piles and two parked vehicles — was declared under control by 8:19 p.m. But the aftermath looked like a war zone: blackened shells of cars, charred pavement, and twisted debris scattered across the block. Photos show the once-busy street blanketed in soot and smoke, with FDNY and NYPD crews combing through the wreckage late into the night.

No civilian injuries were reported.

The Bureau of Fire Investigation, Hazmat units, and Fire Prevention Bureau remain on-site to determine what triggered the explosion. Authorities have not yet confirmed whether a gas leak, fuel ignition, or other accelerants were involved.

Chief Esposito emphasized that the incident underscores the constant danger firefighters face on seemingly routine calls. “These members went in to do their job — and in an instant, the entire scene changed,” he said.

As of Thursday morning, several of the injured firefighters remained hospitalized for treatment of burn injuries, while investigators continued to probe what caused the blast that lit up the Bronx night sky.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)