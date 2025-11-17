President Trump Will Meet Mamdani, Signaling Possible Truce With Radical Anti-Israel NYC Mayor-Elect

President Donald Trump is suddenly signaling he’s open to a working relationship with New York City’s mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani — the democratic socialist he’s spent months portraying as a dire threat to America’s largest city.

Speaking to reporters before departing Florida, Trump said Mamdani “would like to meet with us,” adding, “We’ll work something out.”

The comment marks a notable shift for a president who has repeatedly labeled Mamdani a “communist,” threatened to deport him despite his U.S. citizenship, and warned he would choke off federal funding if New Yorkers elected him.

The overture comes after Mamdani’s historic victory, which instantly made him one of the most high-profile Democrats in the country — and a foil for Trump. In his election-night remarks, Mamdani cast his win as a mandate to “show the country how to defeat the president.” Yet even as he prepared a sweeping agenda to “Trump-proof” the city, he also signaled he was willing to work with the White House if it meant delivering for New Yorkers.

His team offered no new comment but pointed back to those remarks, where Mamdani said he would initiate contact with the administration because cooperation with Washington would be “critical to the success of the city.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt later confirmed Trump was referring to Mamdani and said no meeting had been scheduled.

