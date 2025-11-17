Advertise
WATCH: Bill Maher Unloads on Both Parties, Says GOP Goes “Too Far” While Democrats Are Elevating “Revolutionaries” Like Mamdani

Bill Maher tore into Democrats and Republicans alike during an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS on Sunday, arguing that both parties are increasingly out of step with the country they claim to represent.

“Why can’t either one of them be normal?” Maher asked.

Maher said President Donald Trump “could score points” with voters across the political spectrum if he stopped with “the excesses.” While stressing that Trump “wasn’t wrong” about the border, NATO spending, trade issues, or “DEI initiatives being overdone,” Maher said the administration consistently pushed things to an extreme.

“People don’t like to see people tackled at Home Depot,” Maher said of Trump’s immigration crackdown.

Asked whether he could ever vote Republican, Maher didn’t hesitate. “Of course,” he said — but only if the GOP abandons its refusal to accept election results. “They would have to certainly lose the idea, we don’t concede elections.”

Maher then pivoted to Democrats, warning that the party is drifting into ideological territory far outside mainstream America. He singled out New York mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani and Seattle’s incoming mayor Katie Wilson.

“They just elected a socialist — some would say communist — mayor in New York City,” Maher said. “And I see now Seattle, just like they’re calling her ‘Mamdani West.’”

He said the rise of socialist leadership in deep-blue cities is a political liability: “If we wind up with a situation where very blue cities all around the country have socialist leadership, but that’s not where the country is in general, that’s not good for the Democratic Party.”

Maher argued Democrats have become obsessed with “reinventing everything” and are increasingly “anti–common sense.”

“They’re just asking for politicians to fix things,” Maher said of voters. “Not to stage a revolution.”

