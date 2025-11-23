MAILBAG: The Solution to Our Community’s Growing Struggles Is One We Constantly Ignore

Recently, there has been much discussion in our community about troubling trends—excessive drinking among our youth, and widespread talking during davening. These are not isolated behaviors, nor are they the root of the issue. They are symptoms. They reflect hearts that feel disconnected, souls that lack a deep, personal relationship with Hashem.

For many, the struggle begins at a young age. Children are often measured by test scores, memorization, and academic achievement. Too frequently, worth is defined by “who learns the most” or “who performs the best.” With constant comparison comes pressure, insecurity, and feelings of inadequacy. These feelings can develop into unhealthy coping mechanisms, including depression, self-destructive behavior, and eventually, excessive drinking. And when a child does not feel spiritually connected, davening may feel empty, leading to distraction and conversation.

If we want real change, we must address the root. Emunah must be taught early—before a child opens a Chumash or a Mishnah. Before knowledge, there must be identity. Every child must know: You are precious. Your neshama is beloved by Hashem. You have a unique mission in this world that no one else can fulfill.

These truths are not dependent on IQ, talents, learning level, or family background. They are the foundation of who we are as Yidden.

For this reason, our educators and community leaders must take responsibility. We need a formal Emunah curriculum that teaches children their worth, their relationship with Hashem, and the purpose of their individual mission. A program like this would cultivate joy, emotional resilience, and a strong spiritual core that carries a child through life’s challenges.

This is especially vital in a generation where so many feel unhappy, empty, or disconnected. When a child grows up knowing they matter—knowing they are seen, loved, and purposeful—they are far less likely to fall into despair or unhealthy behavior. Strengthening Emunah at a young age will uplift not only individual children, but the entire community. It will raise a generation that is spiritually grounded, emotionally strong, and filled with meaning.

Every child is a light. Every child has a mission. By planting Emunah at the earliest age, we help our children grow into confident, spiritually vibrant Jews who bring joy, holiness, and purpose into the world.

Sincerely,

A Concerned Member of the Community

