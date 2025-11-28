🔥 Trump Declares All Orders Signed By Autopen Under Biden ‘Terminated’

Advertise
President Joe Biden holds a pen as he speaks from the Oval Office of the White House as he gives his farewell address Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2025, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)

Donald Trump says all documents signed by autopen under Joe Biden are “terminated,” in a legally uncertain move as the US president escalates attacks on his predecessor.

“Any document signed by Sleepy Joe Biden with the Autopen, which was approximately 92% of them, is hereby terminated, and of no further force or effect,” Trump says on social media.

“I am hereby cancelling all Executive Orders, and anything else that was not directly signed by Crooked Joe Biden, because the people who operated the Autopen did so illegally.”

(AP)

