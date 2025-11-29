Report: Shaara’s Forces Behind Attacks Against IDF In Syria

The IDF may launch an expanded operation in southern Syria if they uncover evidence that forces of Syrian President Ahmed Al-Sharaa participated in the firefight with IDF troops in the village of Beit Jinn on Friday, Channel 13 reported.

Six IDF soldiers were wounded in the incident, three seriously.

Kan News reported that the Israeli security officials have determined that Sharaa’s intelligence agents are behind at least some of the attacks against IDF forces and the Druze sector in southern Syria.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said on Wednesday in a closed session of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee that the possibility of a peace agreement with Syria is not currently on the agenda due to forces operating on its soil that are advancing terror activities against Israel, including the Houthis.

Ten days ago, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and senior government and defense officials made an unannounced and rare visit to the Syrian buffer zone. The visit followed a classified request to the judges overseeing Netanyahu’s court cases, who allowed him to miss a full day of proceedings to make the visit.

The trip was disclosed and publicized only after it concluded.

After receiving an operational briefing and holding a security assessment, Netanyahu spoke with active-duty and reserve soldiers assigned to the area, saying, “We attach enormous importance to our defensive and offensive capabilities here, to protecting our Druze allies, and above all to safeguarding the State of Israel and its northern border facing the Golan. This is a mission that could develop at any moment, but we trust you.”

(YWN’s Jerusalem desk is keeping you updated after tzeis ha’Shabbos in Israel)