🚨 SHOOTING IN FLATBUSH: Gang Fight Ends In Gunfire On Ave J And East 16th

A chaotic scene unfolded in Flatbush on Sunday evening after a large fight broke out following a football game on Avenue K and East 17 — culminating in a shooting near Avenue J and East 16th Street. Sources tell YWN that around two dozen individuals were involved in the altercation, which spilled into the street moments before shots rang out.

The victim, reportedly a gang member, was shot multiple times. At least 13 rounds were fired. The firearm was later recovered – thanks to the assistance of Flatbush Shomrim – on East 16th Street. The suspect fled the scene and remains at large.

B’chasdei Hashem, no innocent bystanders were struck despite the heavy gunfire in a busy residential area.

Two individuals were initially detained at the scene, but NYPD officers later released them after determining they were not the shooter.

Detectives are now reviewing security camera footage from the surrounding streets and hope to obtain a clear image of the suspect shortly. The condition of the victim is not yet known.

Tehillim is not needed in this incident.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)