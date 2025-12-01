Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sinaloa Cartel Leader and El Chapo’s Son Pleads Guilty to Flooding U.S. With Fentanyl

FILE - This image provided by the U.S. Department of State shows Joaquín Guzmán López after he was arrested by U.S. authorities in Texas. (U.S. Department of State via AP, File)

A son of notorious Mexican drug kingpin “El Chapo” pleaded guilty Monday to U.S. drug trafficking charges, months after his brother entered a plea deal.

Known locally in Mexico as the “Chapitos,” or “little Chapos,” Joaquin Guzman Lopez and his brother, Ovidio Guzman Lopez, are accused of running a faction of the Sinaloa cartel. Federal authorities in 2023 described the operation as a massive effort to send “staggering” quantities of fentanyl into the U.S.

Joaquin Guzman Lopez pleaded guilty to two counts of drug trafficking and continuing criminal enterprise.

He and another longtime Sinaloa leader, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, were arrested in July 2024 in Texas after they landed in the U.S. on a private plane. Both men have previously pleaded not guilty to various drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges. Their dramatic capture prompted a surge in violence in Mexico’s northern state of Sinaloa as two factions of the Sinaloa cartel clashed.

As part of the plea deal, Joaquin Guzman Lopez admitted to helping oversee the production and smuggling of large quantities of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl into the United States, fueling a crisis that has contributed to tens of thousands of overdose deaths annually.

In July, Ovidio Guzman Lopez became the first son of drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to enter a plea deal. He pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, money laundering and firearms charges tied to his leadership role in the cartel. Legal experts called the plea deal a significant step for the U.S. government in their investigation and prosecution of Sinaloa cartel leaders.

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is serving a life sentence after being convicted in 2019 for his role as the former leader of the Sinaloa cartel, having smuggled mountains of cocaine and other drugs into the United States over 25 years. The brothers allegedly assumed their father’s former role as leaders of the cartel.

(AP)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

Major IDF Manhunt Underway Following Ramming Attack Near Chevron Leaving Female Soldier Injured

Son of Senior Hamas Leader Ghazi Hamad Reportedly Killed While Attempting to Flee Rafah Tunnel

Mystery MRIs Revealed: Trump’s Doctor Says Heart and Abdominal Scans Were Routine, “Perfectly Normal”

Doctors Consider Leaving Bullet in IDF Soldier’s Heart After Emergency Surgery Following Syria Gunfight

DAMNING REPORT: Israel Air Force Suffered “Severe Failures” on Oct. 7 Amid Broken Communications, Delayed Strikes, and Paralyzing Command Culture

The Cruel Way Turkey Tried To Save Hamas Terrorists In Rafah

“Do Not Destabilize Syria”: Trump Issues Stern Warning to Israel, Heaps Praise on Syria’s Former Terrorist Leader

Porush: “Why Is Racist AG Harming Only Lomdei Torah? What About The Many Bedouin, Druze Evaders?”

Herzog Responds To Leftist Campaign: “Violent Discourse Won’t Influence Me”

“Rudderless Ship”: Scathing Internal Report Says FBI Director Kash Patel Is “In Over His Head”