FBI: Neo-Nazi Shared Explosive Instructions on Encrypted Chat, Planned to Livestream a Domestic Terror Attack

Federal authorities have arrested a 20-year-old Sarasota, Florida, grocery store employee who investigators say was circulating bomb-making instructions in encrypted neo-Nazi group chats and drafting plans for a livestreamed domestic terror attack.

Lucas Alexander Temple — who prosecutors say operated online under the aliases “Devilwaffen999” and “Micah Fischer” — was taken into custody on Nov. 20 at his parents’ home, according to multiple news reports. The Justice Department has not publicly commented on the arrest.

Temple was initially charged with distributing information related to explosives. But prosecutors have since added a second charge of possessing an unregistered firearm after FBI agents discovered a sawed-off shotgun in his bedroom, the Independent reported.

According to an affidavit, investigators found a stockpile of neo-Nazi propaganda and materials associated with mass shooters, including a Nazi flag, extremist writings, and printed journals authored by prior attackers.

Agents also uncovered what appeared to be a written outline for a planned, livestreamed assault. The document reportedly listed steps such as “Write manifesto,” “Notify friends of livestream,” “Put flags on car,” and “Play music on speakers during operation.” It also referenced “motion-activated bombs in doorways,” suggesting a plan to deploy improvised explosive devices during the attack.

Temple’s arrest comes amid growing federal scrutiny of violent extremist networks that, according to law enforcement, increasingly rely on encrypted platforms to share weapons instructions, propaganda, and operational planning.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional charges are possible as authorities continue reviewing Temple’s online activity and seized materials.

