Vladimir Putin Warns Russia Is “Ready for War Right Now” with Europe if They “Want To Start One”

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Tuesday that Russia is “ready” for war with Europe if European nations “want to and start one.” The comment came just hours before senior U.S. envoys landed in Moscow to advance a contentious peace proposal for Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters in Moscow, Putin insisted that Russia does not seek a wider conflict but accused European leaders of deliberately obstructing U.S.-led diplomatic efforts. “We are not planning to go to war with Europe, but if Europe wants to and starts, we are ready right now,” he said. “They have no peaceful agenda, they are on the side of war.”

His remarks came as U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, son-in-law to President Donald Trump, arrived in the Russian capital for negotiations aimed at finalizing a draft plan intended to end the nearly four-year war. The plan, championed by Trump, has drawn criticism from both Ukraine and major European allies, who argue that its earlier versions leaned too heavily toward Russian demands, particularly regarding territorial concessions.

Putin said revisions pushed by European governments were “aimed solely at one thing — to completely block the entire peace process and put forward demands that are absolutely unacceptable for Russia.” The Kremlin has accused Europe of sabotaging negotiations to force a deadlock just as U.S. officials intensify their diplomatic push.

The Trump administration’s proposal, which Washington amended following criticism from Kyiv and European capitals, has become a flashpoint among Ukraine’s supporters. European governments insist that no peace deal should be imposed on Kyiv if it forces Ukraine to surrender territory or accept Russian control over occupied regions. They worry that a premature or unbalanced agreement could embolden Moscow and heighten long-term security risks for the continent.

The U.S. envoys’ visit to Moscow follows several days of parallel negotiations. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held talks with Ukrainian officials in Florida, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with European leaders in Paris and Dublin to coordinate positions ahead of the Moscow meeting. Both Kyiv and European governments say the revised draft must ensure Ukraine’s security and sovereignty remain intact.

