Two Afghans Accused in Separate US Terror Cases Worked at Same Elite Counterterrorism Base, Raising New Vetting Questions

Two Afghan men arrested in separate terror-related incidents just days apart — including the suspect accused of killing a National Guard member near the White House — served at the same elite counterterrorism base in Kandahar, the New York Post reported.

The revelation comes as a third Afghan evacuee was arrested last week in a separate ISIS-K support case, marking three arrests in as many weeks involving Afghans brought into the U.S. following the chaotic 2021 withdrawal.

Rahmanullah Lakanwal, accused of fatally shooting West Virginia National Guard Specialist Sarah Beckstrom and wounding her colleague on Nov. 26 blocks from the White House, had worked in support of U.S. forces at an Afghan Army special-operations base in Kandahar.

But a charging document for Mohammad Dawood Alokozay, arrested one day earlier in Texas for making suicide-bomb threats, made no mention of his background.

The Post confirmed that Alokozay served as a security guard at the exact same base, working for Strike Force 03, an Afghan counterterrorism unit. Lakanwal and Alokozay served at the facility for years, overlapping during their time there.

Gen. Haibatullah Alizai, the last chief of staff of the Afghan Army before Kabul fell, said Alokozay had served in the Afghan National Police and in multiple sensitive military roles.

“They were saying he was a polite person,” Alizai said, describing conversations with Alokozay’s former commanders. The general said Alokozay’s access to personnel, infrastructure, and equipment made his threatening behavior in the U.S. all the more alarming.

“He was in the war for almost 20 years… We need to interrogate and investigate more about this guy — like how he became radical,” Alizai said. “This is the guy that I believe needs more investigation, even more than Lakanwal.”

Federal prosecutors say Alokozay threatened two fellow Afghans during a video group chat, claiming allegiance to the Taliban and describing plans to conduct a suicide attack.

According to the Justice Department, he detailed how he would build an IED using a yellow cooking-oil container favored by Taliban bombmakers and vowed to “suicide bomb Americans.”

An informant who viewed the video told The Post Alokozay “was repeatedly issuing violent threats.”

On Dec. 4, federal agents revealed a separate arrest: Jaan Shah Safi, another Afghan evacuee brought in under Operation Allies Welcome, accused of providing assistance to ISIS-K, the terror group responsible for the deadly attack on Kabul airport during the U.S. withdrawal.

“All three men came here after the failed Biden withdrawal,” Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) said. “There is a clear responsibility to investigate whether these individuals shared any connections and to prevent another threat from slipping through the cracks.”

Nearly 190,000 Afghans entered the U.S. under Operation Allies Welcome, many of them former interpreters, guards, and support personnel who worked alongside U.S. service members. But the program’s vetting processes — rushed and incomplete at the time — are now under renewed scrutiny.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)