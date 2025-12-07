Advertise
Netanyahu Rejects Idea of Retiring for a Pardon: “The Voters Will Decide” [VIDEO]

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed the notion that he would retire from political life in exchange for a pardon in his ongoing corruption trial, telling reporters he has no intention of bargaining away his future — or his office.

At a joint press conference with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Netanyahu was asked whether he would consider stepping down in return for clemency. The prime minister responded with a mix of sarcasm and defiance.

“They’re very concerned with my future,” Netanyahu said, smirking as he glanced at Merz. “They want to make sure that — how shall I say this? — They’re concerned with my future.”

Netanyahu quickly shifted to a firmer tone.

“Well, so are the voters,” he said. “And they’ll decide, obviously.”

The prime minister’s comments come amid renewed speculation from Israeli legal analysts and political rivals that a plea arrangement could eventually be floated as a way to end the yearslong corruption case without further polarizing the country. Netanyahu made clear he will entertain no such scenario.

Instead, he pivoted to praise Israel’s growing strategic cooperation with Germany, saying the two nations are now entering an era that “in many ways will tower over our previous cooperation” — a remark he then playfully linked to Chancellor Merz’s height.

“That’s not surprising,” Netanyahu added, “because, as you can see, Chancellor Merz is a towering figure.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

