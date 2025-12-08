SICK: California Teens Pose as Human Swastika, Pair Stunt With Hitler Quote Calling for “Annihilation of Jews”

A Silicon Valley community was left stunned and outraged after eight students at Branham High School in San Jose arranged their bodies into the shape of a swastika on the school’s football field and posted the picture to social media alongside a 1939 quote from Adolf Hitler threatening the annihilation of the Jewish people.

The image, showing the teenagers lying on the turf in the unmistakable symbol of Nazi ideology, was discovered by another Branham student, who immediately alerted his parents and community members. The photo quickly circulated among Jewish families and advocacy groups, prompting immediate calls for accountability.

Branham High School Principal Beth Silbergeld — who is herself Jewish — condemned the act in a statement.

“This was a disturbing and unacceptable act of antisemitism. Actions that target, demean, or threaten Jewish students have no place on our campuses,” Silbergeld said.

The school confirmed that all eight students have been identified, though their names will not be released due to federal privacy laws. A formal investigation is underway.

State Sen. Scott Wiener, who shared the photo publicly, called the behavior “deeply troubling” and urged the community to look beyond the immediate incident.

“We need to ask ourselves why these students believed it was ok to do this — not just the swastika but linking it to extermination of Jews due to ‘international financial Jews,’” Wiener wrote.

Wiener’s post itself drew disturbing replies, including comments praising the teens. One said, “This gives me faith in the next generation.”

Jewish organizations say the San Jose incident fits into a broader national surge in antisemitic harassment and threats, particularly in school environments. Advocacy groups have reported Jewish students being taunted, excluded, and targeted with violent online rhetoric since the outbreak of global protests over Israel and Gaza.

Maya Bronicki of the Bay Area Jewish Coalition, who helped bring attention to the incident, said the act was “not a joke” but part of a dangerous trend of normalized antisemitic expression among American teenagers.

The hateful act has been reported to the San Jose Police Department. The school district says it is working with the Anti-Defamation League, the Bay Area Jewish Coalition, and the Jewish Community Relations Council as it investigates and addresses the fallout.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)