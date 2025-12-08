YIKES: Trump Guilty Of Same Mortgage Fraud He Wants Letitia James Imprisoned For, Investigation Finds

An investigation conducted by left-wing ProPublica alleges that President Donald Trump engaged in the very type of mortgage misrepresentation he has publicly labeled “fraudulent” and “potentially criminal” when accusing his political rivals of wrongdoing.

Trump has repeatedly attacked New York Attorney General Letitia James and Federal Reserve governor Lisa Cook, claiming they declared more than one primary residence on loan documents — a violation he’s demanded be criminally prosecuted. Both James and Cook deny any wrongdoing; the complaint against James was dismissed on procedural grounds.

But according to ProPublica, Trump himself appears to have done the exact same thing.

Documents reviewed by ProPublica show that in 1993, Trump signed a mortgage for a “Bermuda style” home in Palm Beach, swearing it would serve as his principal residence. Seven weeks later, Trump obtained a second mortgage for a seven-bedroom property next door, also claiming that house as his principal residence.

In reality, the report says, Trump never lived in either house. At the time, he was a full-time New Yorker, and the two Palm Beach properties were treated as rental investments. His longtime real estate agent confirmed the homes were leased to tenants, not used as Trump’s actual residence — precisely the scenario Trump’s own administration cited as evidence of mortgage fraud.

While dual “primary residence” mortgages are not always illegal and seldom prosecuted, legal experts interviewed by ProPublica said Trump’s actions exceed even the minimal threshold that his own administration applied when calling for investigations of others.

The irony is sharper given that Trump’s crusade against alleged “residence fraud” was fueled by Bill Pulte, then-director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

Pulte told Trump at the time: “If somebody is claiming two primary residences, that is not appropriate, and we will refer it for criminal investigation.”

Under those very standards, one expert told ProPublica, Trump’s conduct would meet the criteria he insisted should lead to prosecution.

Mortgage law scholar Kathleen Engel said: “Trump is going to either need to fire himself or refer himself to the Department of Justice. He has deemed that this type of misrepresentation is sufficient to preclude someone from serving the country.”

When ProPublica contacted Trump for comment, he reportedly hung up the phone after being asked whether his Florida mortgages mirrored the arrangements he has called criminal in others.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)