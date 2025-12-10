WATCH: NYC Mayoral-Elect Mamdani Attends Satmar “Aronim” and “Zali” Chof Alef Kislev Events in Williamsburg

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani made appearances at both major Satmar Chof Alef Kislev celebrations on Wednesday evening, visiting the gatherings led separately by the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel and the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg.

The first event, hosted by the Satmar Rebbe of Kiryas Yoel, took place at the Waterfront venue on Kent Avenue in Williamsburg. Mamdani later traveled to the Brooklyn Armory in Crown Heights, where the Satmar Rebbe of Williamsburg held his own Chof Alef Kislev celebration.

Chof Alef Kislev marks the miraculous 1944 rescue of Hagon HaRav Yoel Teitelbaum Zatzal, founder of Satmar Chassidus in America, who escaped the Nazis during the Holocaust. The annual celebrations are cornerstone events in the Satmar community and regularly draw prominent elected officials, including — in most years — New York City’s sitting mayor.

During his campaign, Mamdani received an endorsement from Satmar community activist Moshe Indig, though the broader Satmar community did not issue a formal endorsement. His appearance at both gatherings tonight highlights his outreach to New York’s diverse Orthodox Jewish communities as he prepares to take office.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)