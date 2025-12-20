FLATBUSH: Petirah of Mrs. Malkie Mitnick A”H, Daughter of Harav Elya Kanarek Shlit”a

YWN regrets to inform you of the petirah of Mrs. Malkie Mitnick, a”h, of Flatbush. She was the daughter of Rav Elya Kanarek shlit”a – the Rosh Hayeshiva of Peekskill – and Rebbetzin Rifka Leah Kanarek, and a granddaughter of the Roshei Yeshiva, Rav Shaul Brus zt”l and Rav Yisroel Eliezer Kanarek zt”l.

Mrs. Mitnick a”h was a selfless and devoted visionary who touched countless lives, always attentive to every detail and quietly saving worlds one person at a time. For many years, she served as the beloved principal of Lev Bais Yaakov in Flatbush, was an adored staff member at Camp Bnos, and was deeply cherished by all who had the zechus to know her.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Rabbi Mordechai Yehuda Mitnick yb”l, and her children: Rav Yisroel Eliezer, Rav Yosef Chaim, Chani Rottenstreich, Miriam Krupenia, Rav Yaakov, Chaya Ausband, and Rav Dovid.

She is also survived by her siblings: Rochel Marder, Rav Uri Meir Kanarek, Rav Chaim Kanarek, Rav Zeev Kanarek, Shulamis Ginsburg, Leeba Marsh, Hadassah Kanarek, Rav Gershon Kanarek, and Rav Dovid Kanarek.

The levayah will take place on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. at Shomrei Hadas. Kevurah will be in Eretz Yisroel.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)