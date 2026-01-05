Homeland Security Accuses Hilton of Canceling Hotel Rooms Booked by Immigration Officers

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security accused Hilton Hotels on Monday of refusing service to federal law enforcement officers, alleging that the hotel chain abruptly canceled room reservations made by DHS personnel using official government email addresses.

In a statement posted to its official X account, DHS said Hilton had launched what it described as a “coordinated campaign” in Minneapolis to deny accommodations to DHS and Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers. The department shared screenshots of email correspondence that it said came from Hilton representatives, including one message stating, “We are not allowing any ICE or immigration agents to stay at our property.”

“NO ROOM AT THE INN!” the department wrote in the post, accusing Hilton Hotels of “maliciously” canceling reservations after officers attempted to book rooms using government rates and official email accounts. The post further alleged that the cancellations were intended to “undermine and impede DHS law enforcement from their mission to enforce our nation’s immigration laws.”

The accusation comes amid an increase in immigration enforcement activity in the Minneapolis–St. Paul area by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which operates under the umbrella of U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The stepped-up operations in the Twin Cities followed a viral online investigation by YouTuber Nick Shirley into alleged daycare fraud, which was later amplified by officials within the Trump administration.

DHS framed the hotel cancellations as part of a broader political dispute surrounding immigration enforcement, sharply criticizing Hilton’s alleged actions and questioning why the company would deny lodging to federal officers carrying out their duties.

The alleged refusals were reported to have occurred in Minneapolis, where DHS says multiple officers encountered canceled reservations after booking accommodations.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)