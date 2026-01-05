Fire Breaks Out In Under-Contruction BMG Housing Complex; Yeshiva Says Move-Ins Still Expected Before Pesach

Firefighters responded to a blaze Monday afternoon at an apartment complex under construction on Cedarview Avenue in Lakewood. The fire occurred at one of the new residential buildings being developed for BMG’s talmidim.

BMG told Lakewood Alerts the fire occurred at approximately 3:00 p.m. and was related to ongoing construction. The damage was limited to a small number of units, and remediation and repair work began shortly after the fire was brought under control.

“Boruch Hashem, there were no injuries,” BMG said in its statement. “The damage was contained to just a few units and crews are already working on the necessary remediation and repairs.”

The apartment complex is part of a large-scale housing development being built by BMG on property purchased in 2022 from Georgian Court University. When completed, the project is expected to include approximately 600 apartments across six residential buildings, intended to help address housing needs for bnei yeshiva.

In addition to residential construction, the project includes significant infrastructure improvements designed to improve traffic flow and accessibility in the area. Plans call for new through streets connecting 14th Street to the BMG campus, as well as additional roadways linking Forest Avenue to 14th Street and Private Way.

BMG indicated that the fire is expected to delay the first move-ins by several weeks, but leasing will continue as planned. With many leases already signed, the yeshiva said it anticipates move-ins to begin taking place before Pesach.

BMG expressed appreciation to the responding agencies, including the Lakewood Fire Department, Lakewood EMS, Lakewood First Aid, and Chaveirim of Central Jersey, citing their professionalism and rapid response.

Anyone interested in being added to the Cedarview Terrace waiting list are advised by BMG to contact the leasing office at (732) 344-4740.