Bondi Massacre Hero Ahmed Al-Ahmed, Chabad Of Bondi Rabbi Yehoram Ulman Pray At The Rebbe’s Ohel

Ahmed al-Ahmed, who heroically disarmed a terrorist during the Bondi Massacre, and Rabbi Yehoram Ulman, of Chabad of Bondi, prayed for humanity at the Ohel, the Rebbe’s resting place, in Queens, New York, this morning.

Ahmed al-Ahmed was one of the many heroes during the horrific attack on December 14th. The 43-year-old Syrian- born Muslim was standing near the northern edge of Archer Park, where he came for coffee. When the shooting began, he charged the terrorist from behind. He wrestled the rifle away despite being shot five times.

The trip is an opportunity to share appreciation for Ahmed, whose heroic conduct was a direct expression of his belief that G-d placed him at the scene for a reason, and gave him the strength to save innocent lives.

“G-d gave me courage,” stated ahmed, who was shot as a result of his actions, as he recovered.

Among those murdered at the Hanukkah event at Bondi was Rabbi Eli Schlanger, son-in-law of Chabad of Bondi’s founder, Rabbi Ulman.

Most of the victims were members of Rabbi Ulman’s congregation. He presided over the funerals, including that of his son-in-law, who served alongside him. Rabbi Ulman has emerged as the voice of the victims and Sydney’s Jewish community.

