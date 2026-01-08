After Massive Pressure, Albanese Announces Royal Inquiry Into Sydney Massacre & Antisemitism

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced that his government will establish a royal commission into the Bondi Beach massacre that will also examine antisemitism in the country.

Albanese, who initially expressed strong opposition to the establishment of a royal commission, caved into heavy pressure and scathing criticism of his lack of response to surging antisemitism in the country from the Jewish community, senior public officials, and much of the public.

Earlier this week, over 60 prominent sports figures in the country, including Olympic competitors, called on Albanese to establish a royal inquiry, writing that the situation constituted “a national crisis requiring a national response.”

Albanese said that he asked former High Court judge Virginia Bell to lead the inquiry, a decision that is opposed by the Jewish community due to her political left-wing views. Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slammed Albanese’s pick, saying it was “unthinkable” to appoint a commissioner who is not trusted by the Jewish community.

“This was an antisemitic terrorist attack, aimed at Jewish Australians, inspired by ISIS, the deadliest that has ever occurred on Australian soil,” Albanese said during the press conference.

Referring to the pressure he faced, Albanese added, “I have listened,” he said. “In a democracy that’s a good thing.”

