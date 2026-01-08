Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

After Massive Pressure, Albanese Announces Royal Inquiry Into Sydney Massacre & Antisemitism

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (center right) his wife Jodie Haydon (center left) and other guests participate in a ceremony to mark the National Day of Reflection for victims and survivors, at Bondi Beach in Sydney, December 21, 2025, following the terror attack targeting a Hanukkah celebration a week earlier. (AP/Mark Baker)

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday announced that his government will establish a royal commission into the Bondi Beach massacre that will also examine antisemitism in the country.

Albanese, who initially expressed strong opposition to the establishment of a royal commission, caved into heavy pressure and scathing criticism of his lack of response to surging antisemitism in the country from the Jewish community, senior public officials, and much of the public.

Earlier this week, over 60 prominent sports figures in the country, including Olympic competitors, called on Albanese to establish a royal inquiry, writing that the situation constituted “a national crisis requiring a national response.”

Albanese said that he asked former High Court judge Virginia Bell to lead the inquiry, a decision that is opposed by the Jewish community due to her political left-wing views. Former Treasurer Josh Frydenberg slammed Albanese’s pick, saying it was “unthinkable” to appoint a commissioner who is not trusted by the Jewish community.

“This was an antisemitic terrorist attack, aimed at Jewish Australians, inspired by ISIS, the deadliest that has ever occurred on Australian soil,” Albanese said during the press conference.

Referring to the pressure he faced, Albanese added, “I have listened,” he said. “In a democracy that’s a good thing.”

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

BD”E: Petirah Of Rabbi Uri Lupolianski Z”L, Founder of Yad Sarah and Jerusalem’s First Chareidi Mayor

Shocking Investigation Reveals Jewish Woman And Baby From Israel Living Among ISIS Terrorists

Unvaccinated 11-Month-Old Baby on Life Support With Measles Near Jerusalem

“Lomdei Torah Are Not Just Sharing The Burden; They’re Carrying The Entire Burden”

LAKEWOOD: Gedolei Yisroel Convene Emergency Gathering to Address Dangers of AI, Call For Yom Tefillah and Taanis

ICE Agents Shoot And Kill Woman in Minneapolis After She Allegedly Tried Running Them Over

State Comptroller: A Third Of Israelis Lack Protection Against Missile Fire

TENSION AT SEA: U.S. Forces Seize Two Oil Tankers In North Atlantic Amid Sanctions Enforcement

Hamas Resumes Search With Red Cross For Body Of Fallen Officer Ran Gvili In Gaza City

TEHILLIM: Former Jerusalem Mayor Rabbi Uri Lupolianski In Critical Condition