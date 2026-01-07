Advertise
ISRAEL: Two-Month-Old Israeli Infant Dies of Influenza, Marking Sixth Pediatric Death This Season

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

A healthy two-month-old infant has died of influenza, the Israel Ministry of Health reported Wednesday, marking the sixth pediatric death linked to the flu this year.

The infant, a resident of northern Israel, was too young to receive a flu vaccination.

“Even though at this age a child cannot be vaccinated, vaccination of the people in the child’s environment and who come in contact with him provides a certain measure of protection,” the health ministry said in a statement, urging the broader public to be immunized.

Health officials noted that while the flu vaccine does not prevent infection in all cases, it significantly reduces the severity of illness for most people. The vaccine is available free of charge at health clinics nationwide.

The death comes amid a season of elevated influenza activity. In response, the Health Ministry said it has begun recommending that the public consider wearing face masks in enclosed spaces and at large gatherings. Medical staff and visitors to nursing homes and geriatric institutions have also been advised to wear masks as a precaution.

Officials did not provide additional details about the infant’s medical history or circumstances surrounding the illness, citing patient privacy.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

