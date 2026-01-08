Disgrace At Military Prison: Bochurim Weren’t Provided Mehadrin Food For 3 Days

Shas MK Yoni Mashriki sent a letter to Defense Minister Yisrael Katz on Wednesday decrying the conditions that some Chareidi detainees are being held in at Prison 10, with their most basic nutritional needs and religious rights neglected.

MK Mashriki visited the prison on Tuesday and met with three yeshiva bochurim who raised serious complaints about their lack of access to food that meets their kashrus standards, saying they weren’t provided with Mehadrin food for three days in a row despite their repeated requests.

MK Mashriki emphasized in his appeal that the situation is unacceptable and constitutes a violation of the detainees’ rights. He noted that the right to food is a fundamental right anchored in the Basic Law: Human Dignity and Liberty, which guarantees the protection of every person’s life and dignity. Mashriki also cited the Supreme Court’s ruling that the state is obligated to hold detainees in appropriate conditions, including providing food in quantities and composition appropriate for maintaining their health and dignity.

Mashriki asked Katz to intervene immediately, including conducting a thorough investigation into the claims raised during the visit; ensuring full compliance with procedures at the detention facility regarding the provision of strictly Mehadrin food and adherence to hilchos kashrus; and receiving a detailed report on the findings of the inquiry and the corrective measures that will be taken as a result.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)