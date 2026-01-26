AGAIN?! Another Winter Storm Could Impact NYC and East Coast This Weekend, Forecasters Warn

Just days after the biggest snowfall NYC has seen in five years, forecasters are already tracking another potential winter storm that could impact the East Coast this coming weekend.

Both the European and American long-range forecast models are signaling the development of a coastal low-pressure system off the Carolinas on Saturday, with the storm possibly moving north and affecting the Northeast by Sunday.

As is often the case with winter storms in this region, the storm’s exact track will determine everything.

If the system hugs the coastline, areas closer to the shore could see a messy mix of rain and snow. If it tracks too far offshore, much of the Northeast could miss the storm entirely. However, if the storm follows the ideal path up the coast, it could bring yet another significant snowfall to the region.

Meteorologists caution that it is still too early for precise accumulation forecasts, but the setup is one that bears close watching as the weekend approaches.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)