Trump: Iran Situation ‘In Flux’ as US Sends Major Military Force, Says Tehran Wants a Deal

US President Donald Trump said the situation with Iran is “in flux,” revealing that while the United States has deployed major military assets to the region, he believes Tehran is genuinely seeking a diplomatic deal with Washington.

In an interview with Axios, Trump said he recently ordered a significant US military buildup near Iran, including the deployment of an aircraft carrier strike group.

“We have a big armada next to Iran. Bigger than Venezuela,” Trump said.

Despite the show of force, Trump indicated that diplomacy remains very much on the table.

“They want to make a deal. I know so. They called on numerous occasions. They want to talk,” he said.

The comments come after Trump came close earlier this month to ordering military strikes on Iranian regime targets following the killing of thousands of protesters during a brutal crackdown. Ultimately, he delayed the decision, even as US military assets were moved into the region.

According to sources cited by Axios, Trump has not yet made a final decision on whether to strike Iran. He is expected to hold further consultations with his national security team this week, with additional military options now available following the arrival of the USS *Abraham Lincoln* in the Middle East.

In a briefing with reporters after Trump’s interview, a senior US official said the White House remains open to negotiations.

“With regard to Iran, we are open for business. If they want to contact us, and they know what the terms are, then we’re going to have the conversation,” the official said, adding that US conditions for a deal have been conveyed to Tehran multiple times over the past year.

US officials say any agreement would require sweeping concessions from Iran, including the removal of all enriched uranium, a complete ban on independent uranium enrichment, a cap on Iran’s long-range missile stockpile, and a rollback of its support for terror proxies across the region.

Earlier this month, US special envoy Steve Witkoff reiterated those terms, though Iran has rejected them outright while still expressing a general willingness to negotiate.

Within Trump’s inner circle, there are reportedly differing views. Some advisers are urging him to follow through on his warnings and strike the regime after pledging to punish Iran for killing protesters. Others argue that bombing Iran may not achieve lasting results and believe the regime’s current weakness creates an opportunity to force a broader diplomatic deal.

Trump also told Axios that during last year’s 12-day war, he prevented an Iranian missile attack on Israel by authorizing Jerusalem to strike first.

While the protests inside Iran have largely been suppressed for now, White House officials stress that military action remains an option, even as diplomatic channels remain open.

