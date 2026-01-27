Jews In Iran Detained By Regime Forces For Suspected Involvement In Protests

After weeks of internet shutdowns throughout Iran, sources close to the Jewish kehilla in the country told Kan News on Tuesday that several Jews were detained on suspicion of involvement in the protests against the regime.

The Jewish kehilla has denied any connection to the protests and claimed the arrests were a mistake. Community leaders hope they will be released soon, and efforts are being made on the matter.

In recent days, Israeli media outlets reported that five Jews had been killed during the crackdown on the protests. However, the sources who spoke with Kan said that to the best of their knowledge, no Jews have been killed or wounded. Jews have tried to stay away from protest areas and demonstrate full loyalty to the regime.

According to the report, the Jewish community is trying to maintain its way of life, with tefillos and shiurim ongoing, shuls remaining open, and studies in schools continuing as usual. At the same time, representatives of Iran’s minorities, including the Jewish representative in the Iranian parliament, Homayoun Sameh, published a statement supporting the regime and expressing opposition to Israel and the US.

Iran International reported on Tuesday that the latest estimate from the Islamic Republic is that regime forces killed 36,500 people in just two days of protests, and that number is not final.

Iranian human rights organizations reported that Iranian state television has broadcast an unprecedented number of at least 240 forced confessions by protesters arrested during the latest wave of demonstrations.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)