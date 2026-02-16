Report: Hamas Is Setting Conditions For Phase B Of Ceasefire

Hamas is making new demands to maintain control over Gaza as the transition to Phase B of President Donald Trump’s plan to rebuild Gaza continues, Kan News reported.

According to the report, Hamas has refused to cede authority to the technocratic committee formed to administer Gaza and is instead seeking to maintain control over Gaza while agreeing only to limited disarmament.

Israel has delivered a clear message to Washington that it will not accept any arrangement in which Hamas plays a role in governing the Gaza Strip. Officials also stressed that Israel will reject any political or economic deals that allow the terror organization to retain influence and power in Gaza’s governing system.

The report says Hamas has contacted several Arab states and proposed a model similar to Hezbollah’s position in Lebanon—combining political participation with continued military power on the ground.

