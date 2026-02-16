Advertise
“Houthis Are Training to Infiltrate Israel; IDF On High Alert,” Security Officials Warns

The Houthis are training to invade Israel. (Screenshot)

Senior Israeli security officials are warning that the battle against the Houthi terror organization in Yemen is far from over despite the current lull, Walla reported on Monday.

In a briefing to a closed military forum last week, a senior defense official said that footage obtained by the IDF shows the Houthis simulating attacks modeled on Hamas’s October 7 attack, with armed terrorists training on mock-ups of Israeli communities and IDF positions, simulating raids and attacks on soldiers and civilians.

The official added, “No one is dismissing the Houthis’ intentions and capabilities, and we’re preparing accordingly.”

In a response to the tangible threat of a ground infiltration attempt, senior IDF officers recently toured the maritime and land areas around Eilat and along the Jordanian border to examine defense plans and coordinate joint response efforts involving the IDF, Shin Bet, Mossad, police, and Border Police.

Following advanced planning and assessments, the military approved a series of drills to prepare for multiple scenarios—including a surprise seaborne approach toward Eilat or infiltration attempts via Sinai.

Defense officials believe the Houthis are waiting for a regional escalation—such as the resumption of a ground operation in Gaza or a direct Israel-Iran confrontation—to resume attacks on Israel with ballistic missiles and drones, and potentially a ground invasion.

(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

