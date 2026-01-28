Trump Walks Back “Assassin” Claim in Minneapolis ICE Killing, But Says Protesters “Can’t Bring Guns”

President Donald Trump on Tuesday softened his initial response to the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by Border Patrol agents in Minneapolis, backing away from early administration claims that labeled Pretti a “terrorist” and an “assassin” as public outrage and video evidence undercut those assertions.

Trump initially echoed that posture, posting a lengthy social media rant that blamed Pretti and Democratic leaders and highlighted Pretti’s possession of a firearm. But as backlash intensified, the president shifted tone, striking a more conciliatory note by Monday toward Minnesota officials.

That pivot was on display Tuesday as Trump departed the White House for a trip to Iowa, where he was pressed by reporters about whether the killing was justified.

“Do you believe that Alex Pretti’s death was justified?” one reporter asked.

“Well you know we’re doing a big investigation. I want to see the investigation,” Trump replied. “I’m going to be watching over it. I want a very honorable and honest investigation. I have to see it myself.”

Trump also said that former Border Czar Tom Homan was in Minnesota meeting with state and local leaders.

“Tom Homan, as you know, is in Minnesota now. He’s meeting with the governor, and he’s meeting with the mayor, I think, later,” Trump said. “And I hear that’s all going very well.”

Moments later, Trump struck a markedly softer tone.

“I love everybody, I love all of our people. I love his family and it’s a very sad situation,” Trump said, referring to Pretti.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In a separate exchange with PBS NewsHour correspondent Elizabeth Landers, Trump rejected the notion that Pretti had acted as an assassin, even as he volunteered comments about firearms at protests — reopening a controversy that has angered gun-rights activists.

“Sir, was Mr. Pretti acting as an assassin?” Landers asked. “Do you think he was acting as an assassin in Minneapolis?”

“No,” Trump replied.

But Trump then added: “Having said that, you know, you can’t have guns. You can’t walk in with guns.”

That remark immediately drew pushback, given that Pretti reportedly had a concealed carry permit and that Trump and his allies have spent days defending expansive Second Amendment protections.

“What about the Second Amendment?” Landers pressed.

“You can’t do that,” Trump responded. “But it’s just a very unfortunate incident.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The comments revived criticism from gun-rights advocates, who had already lashed out at the administration for focusing on Pretti’s firearm possession in the aftermath of the shooting.

The episode has also drawn renewed scrutiny because Trump pardoned individuals involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot — including some who carried firearms during the attack — a contrast that critics say underscores inconsistencies in the administration’s approach to protest, firearms and law enforcement use of force.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)