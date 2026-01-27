HATE IN QUEENS: Rebbi Punched in Face in Antisemitic Attack; Suspect Arrested After Shomrim Intervention

A Queens rebbi was attacked Tuesday afternoon in an unprovoked antisemitic assault that culminated in a dramatic arrest near a subway station, underscoring ongoing concerns about hate-motivated violence in New York City.

The attack occurred around 2:30 p.m. near the intersection of Yellowstone Boulevard and Queens Boulevard, according to YWN sources. The rebbi was approached by a suspect who, without provocation, began shouting and cursing antisemitic epithets before punching him in the face and throwing him to the ground.

Witnesses and community officials said the suspect also made threatening gestures, forming his hands into the shape of a gun and pointing them at the victim before fleeing the scene.

Despite being assaulted, the rebbi managed to take a photograph of his attacker before calling police and alerting Shomrim. By the time authorities arrived in the area, the suspect had already fled on foot.

Shomrim members immediately began canvassing nearby streets and transit areas. A Shomrim volunteer eventually spotted the suspect walking toward a nearby train station. The volunteer discreetly monitored him and then intervened by stopping the train the suspect boarded from departing, buying critical time for police to respond.

Law enforcement officers arrived shortly thereafter and took the suspect into custody.

The incident adds to mounting anxiety in Jewish communities across New York, where leaders have warned of a sustained rise in antisemitic harassment and assaults since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre in Israel.

Public safety officials have not yet released the suspect’s identity or formal charges, and the investigation remains ongoing.

