DRAMATIC VIDEO: Man Rushes Rep. Ilhan Omar, Sprays Unknown Substance at The Radical Congresswoman

A man was arrested Tuesday night after confronting radical leftist Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) at a town hall event in Minneapolis and attempting to spray her with an unknown substance.

The disruption occurred moments after Omar criticized the Trump administration’s immigration policies, calling for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be abolished and demanding the resignation or impeachment of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

According to video from the event and police statements, the man walked down the center aisle toward the stage and appeared to spray a liquid at Omar while shouting, “you must resign.” A security guard quickly restrained him, and witnesses could be heard reacting in alarm, with one person saying the substance “smelled bad.”

The man was arrested at the scene and booked into the Hennepin County Jail on suspicion of third-degree assault. Minneapolis Forensic Scientists responded to the venue to assess the substance, police said.

“Representative Omar was uninjured and resumed speaking at the event,” the Minneapolis Police Department said in a statement.

Local officials who had been participating in the town hall urged Omar to leave the room and seek medical evaluation. Omar declined, telling the audience, “That is what they want.”

“We will continue,” she said from the stage. “These [expletives] are not going to get away with this.”

After the event, Omar told reporters the incident would not deter her.

“I survived war, and I’m definitely going to survive intimidation and whatever these people think that they can throw at me,” she said. “Because I’m built that way.”

Your browser does not support the video tag.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)