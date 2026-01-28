FIRST TIME: U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia Marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day With Frum Men In Attendance

The U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia held an event on Monday to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, in what appears to be one of the first public commemorations of the Holocaust hosted in the Gulf kingdom.

The embassy shared images from the event on social media showing several Orthodox Jewish participants in attendance. In a post on X, the embassy emphasized the importance of Holocaust education but did not explicitly name Jews as the primary victims of the Holocaust.

“Accurate Holocaust education remains essential to countering antisemitism and advancing religious freedom,” the embassy wrote.

The post described the gathering as a step toward broader interfaith and cross-cultural engagement, framing the commemoration as part of a universal responsibility to confront hatred and preserve historical memory.

“Today’s modest but meaningful commemoration reflects a universal duty: protecting our shared humanity across cultures, faiths and nations,” the embassy said.

The event comes amid broader diplomatic and cultural shifts in parts of the Middle East, where public engagement with Holocaust remembrance has historically been rare. Saudi Arabia, which does not have diplomatic relations with Israel, has in recent years signaled greater openness to interfaith dialogue and religious tolerance as part of its wider social reforms.

U.S. officials have increasingly highlighted Holocaust remembrance as part of broader efforts to combat antisemitism globally and promote religious freedom through diplomatic channels.

The embassy did not provide additional details about the size of the event or the identities of participants.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)